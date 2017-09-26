September 26, 2017

LATEST HEADLINES

SMC Undefeated After Record Win

News Atlas Novack -
Corsair Field at Santa Monica College (SMC) saw Tuesday soccer action heat up as SMC hosted Los Angeles Harbor College (Harbor) in a non-conference...

Local Researcher Takes Top Honors

News Atlas Novack -
Cedars-Sinai’s Stephan R. Targan, MD, a pioneering physician and researcher in gastroenterology, has been awarded the Sherman Prize for groundbreaking work in the understanding...
Thomas B. Elias, Columnist

Double Standard Prevails in California Government

News Atlas Novack -
By Tom Elias   Few California administrations have been plagued with as much corruption as Gov. Jerry Brown’s current governing cadre, with well-documented, possibly illegal manipulations...

Emmys and the Resistance

News Atlas Novack -
By Steve Stajich Full Disclosure: Just a few years back, I had certain feelings about awards and especially award broadcasts. There was always a vibe...

SMa.r.t-Net Zero… an Ideal or Necessity?

News Atlas Novack -
Thane Roberts AIA for SM a.r.t. Santa Monica Architects for a Responsible Tomorrow Ron Goldman FAIA, Thane Roberts AIA, Bob Taylor AIA, Dan Jansenson...

Santa Monica Eats!

Life and Arts Atlas Novack -
Santa Monica Public Library is preparing to present Santa Monica Eats!, a six-week buffet of programs, screenings, hands-on activities and displays exploring the food...

Clean Beaches Breaks Ground

News Atlas Novack -
Santa Monica’s Clean Beaches Project broke ground Monday with officials donning hat and shovel to blast into a patch of dirt at Beach Lot...
Map of crimes in Santa Monica

Residents Call For Safety Amid Crime: 75-Year-Old Woman Robbed in Broad Daylight Causes Community...

News Atlas Novack -
By Armen Melkonians   Last week, my 75-year-old mother-in-law was assaulted and robbed on Lincoln Boulevard near Hill Street. She was walking on the sidewalk in...
(APB) Santa Monica police established a surveillance position on Friday

Alert Police Blotter: 9/18/17-9/22/17

APB Atlas Novack -
By Tim Broughton   Life is a Carousel. On Tuesday, September 12, at 3:22 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department received a radio call informing...

Silicon Beach & Westside Cities: Can Disruption and Planning Get Along?

News Atlas Novack -
From a few quiet startups a decade ago to full-fledged unicorns and outposts of major firms, Silicon Beach -- the catchall term for the...

Follow us

11,251FansLike
9,704FollowersFollow

© 2017 Santa Monica Mirror