LATEST HEADLINES
SMC Undefeated After Record Win
Corsair Field at Santa Monica College (SMC) saw Tuesday soccer action heat up as SMC hosted Los Angeles Harbor College (Harbor) in a non-conference...
Local Researcher Takes Top Honors
Cedars-Sinai’s Stephan R. Targan, MD, a pioneering physician and researcher in gastroenterology, has been awarded the Sherman Prize for groundbreaking work in the understanding...
Double Standard Prevails in California Government
By Tom Elias Few California administrations have been plagued with as much corruption as Gov. Jerry Brown’s current governing cadre, with well-documented, possibly illegal manipulations...
Emmys and the Resistance
By Steve Stajich Full Disclosure: Just a few years back, I had certain feelings about awards and especially award broadcasts. There was always a vibe...
SMa.r.t-Net Zero… an Ideal or Necessity?
Thane Roberts AIA for SM a.r.t. Santa Monica Architects for a Responsible Tomorrow Ron Goldman FAIA, Thane Roberts AIA, Bob Taylor AIA, Dan Jansenson...
Santa Monica Eats!
Santa Monica Public Library is preparing to present Santa Monica Eats!, a six-week buffet of programs, screenings, hands-on activities and displays exploring the food...
Clean Beaches Breaks Ground
Santa Monica’s Clean Beaches Project broke ground Monday with officials donning hat and shovel to blast into a patch of dirt at Beach Lot...
Residents Call For Safety Amid Crime: 75-Year-Old Woman Robbed in Broad Daylight Causes Community...
By Armen Melkonians Last week, my 75-year-old mother-in-law was assaulted and robbed on Lincoln Boulevard near Hill Street. She was walking on the sidewalk in...
Alert Police Blotter: 9/18/17-9/22/17
By Tim Broughton Life is a Carousel. On Tuesday, September 12, at 3:22 p.m. officers of the Santa Monica Police Department received a radio call informing...
Silicon Beach & Westside Cities: Can Disruption and Planning Get Along?
From a few quiet startups a decade ago to full-fledged unicorns and outposts of major firms, Silicon Beach -- the catchall term for the...